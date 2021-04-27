NBC Fine Against Channels TV Is Draconian – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the sanction of Channels Television by the National Broadcasting Commission as draconian.

NBC issued the caution after Channels Television interviewed the spokesman of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Emma Powerful, on its Politics Today programme.

The Commission said the IPOB spokesman was allowed to make inciting declarations on air without reprimand by Channels Television.

Reacting, the PDP expressed that the disposition of the NBC could be counter-productive and heighten the already tensed situation in our nation at this critical time.

The party stated this in a statement titled, ‘NBC Fine Against Channels Is Draconian,’ and ​signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

Also Read: Shehu Sani Slams NBC Over Suspension Of Channels TV

The statement read, “The PDP describes the reported suspension and fine of N5m slammed by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) on @channelstv over alleged violation of broadcasting code, as draconian.

“The PDP stresses that, without prejudice to the issues raised against @ChannelsTv, the reported hasty clamp down, without the benefit of caution, is suggestive of intolerance and high-handedness by the regulatory body.

“Our party is worried that such disposition could be counter-productive and heighten the already tensed situation in our nation at this critical time.

“The PDP, therefore, urges the NBC to review the punitive measure on the media house as well as scale-up system-friendly measure that will ensure best practices in information dissemination in our country.”

The @OfficialPDPNig stresses that, without prejudice to the issues raised against @ChannelsTv, the reported hasty clamp down, without the benefit of caution, is suggestive of intolerance and high-handedness by the regulatory body. — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) April 26, 2021