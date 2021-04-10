NDA: We Didn’t Suspend UTME As Admission Requirement

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) has stated that the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) is a basic requirement for admission into the academy.

This was contained in a statement by Major Bashir Jajira, the NDA Public Relations Officer, on Saturday in Kaduna.

He expressed that the attention of the academy had been drawn to fake news speculating the suspension of UTME for the incoming members of 73 Regular Course.

“The academy wishes to inform the general public that UTME is one of the basic requirements for entry into the academy.

“The general public is advised to disregard any information circulating on the social media purporting the suspension of JAMB for 73 Regular Course.”

The NDA urged the public to disregard the rumoured suspension, noting that people should visit the academy’s approved platforms to get information about its activities.

“The information, which is false, has no link with the NDA and is capable of disqualifying interested applicants from gaining entry into the academy,” it added.