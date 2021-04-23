Never Be Ashamed Of Your Family Background – MC Oluomo’s Son

MC Oluomo’s son has advised everyone to never feel ashamed of their family’s background no matter what.

The young man, who refers to himself as MC Oluomo Jr, took to his Instagram Stories to share the piece of advice.

He noted that he knows some people who are ashamed of their parents’ profession.

“Never be ashamed of your family background, even if your dad is a conductor, farmer, pepper seller, vegetable seller etc…. Never be ashamed, I’m saying this cause I know few people are not proud of their parent, as long as we are breathing and eating from their hard work, be happy“, he wrote.

See his post below: