Newcastle Scores Late Equaliser In Enthralling Draw Against Spurs

Tottenham’s woeful away run continued on Sunday as the North London club drops point thanks to a late equaliser by Newcastle.

Relegation-threatened Newcastle started the game on the front foot as striker, Joelinton scored the opening goal of the match in the 28th minute.

However, English forward, Harry Kane scored in the 30th minute to level the game. Four minutes, Kane scored again to put Spurs in front at halftime.

Efforts to seal the victory by Spurs in the second half proved evasive and Newcastle scored the equalising goal in the 83rd minute courtesy of Joe Willock’s goal.