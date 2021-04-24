Newcastle Secure Point With Late Equaliser Against Liverpool

Liverpool was left stunned in the early kickoff on Saturday with a last-minute equaliser by Newcastle.

Egyptian forward, Mohammed Salah put the defending Champions in front at Anfield with a wonderful strike in the 3rd minute of the game.

Liverpool missed many opportunities throughout the course of the game to put the match out of reach of Newcastle, a team looking to break away from the relegation fight.

On-loan midfielder from Arsenal, Willock scored the equaliser in the 95th minute of the match to take one point back to the Tyne.

With this result, the Merseyside club is now 6th on the log having played more games than West Ham and Chelsea, who are 5th and 4th respectively.