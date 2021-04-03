Nigeria Air Force Dismisses Boko Haram’s Claim Of Shooting Down Its Fighter Jet

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has dismissed a video by Boko Haram where the terror group claimed it shot down a missing alpha jet.

The air force had declared the jet missing during an operation against the terrorists in Borno on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the air force stated that the jet may have crashed but the cause of the crash was yet to be ascertained.

However, on Friday, Boko Haram released a video showing what appeared to be the downing of an aircraft and some Boko Haram fighters standing on or close to the parts of a downed aircraft.

In his statement late Friday, air force spokesperson Edward Gabkwet said the video was mere propaganda.

“Although the video is still being thoroughly analysed, it is evident that most parts of the video were deliberately doctored to give a false impression that the aircraft was shot down,” the air commodore said.

He advised that the video be ignored until all investigations as to how the aircraft crashed are completed.