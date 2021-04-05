Nigeria Has Come To Stay As A United, Indivisible Entity – Obaseki

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has expressed that despite the challenges facing Nigeria, the country has come to stay as one united entity.

Obaseki stated this on Sunday when he received the Torch of Unity for the 20th National Sports Festival (NSF) at the Government House in Benin City.

“We also want to make a statement that we have not been overcome by this pandemic. Despite the pandemic, we must continue to do the things we need to do to keep life going,” he said.

“For us as a country, we have come to stay as one united, indivisible entity. We have our challenges, but I see this festival as a stepping stone. We would go through this stage and get out stronger and better.”