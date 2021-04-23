Nigeria In Troubled Times, Says Okowa

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa has expressed that the dwindling economy occasioned by various factors, including worsening security across the nation has left Nigeria in a troubled state.

Okowa, who stated this on Friday, urged Nigerians to pray that God should change the situation.

He said, “Many people are hungry and can no longer feed themselves because they can’t farm the way they used to due to growing insecurity.

Also Read: Pantami: Buhari Has Shown View On Terrorism, Says Ezekwesil

“Pray for our nation because we are in troubled times; the country is insecure and our state is not left out because whatever affects the country affects the states.

“We are in troubled times because many people are hungry and can’t feed themselves, but we have hope that God will take control and change things for the better.

“Our economy has dwindled and insecurity is further worsening it; we can no longer farm as we used to but we are hopeful that God is able to turn things around for the nation.”