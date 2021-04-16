Nigeria Lacks Courageous Leaders, Says Ortom

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has expressed that Nigeria lacks courageous leader.

He insisted that as long as Nigerian leaders are not willing to stick out their necks to speak against the many ills in the country, the citizens would remain dominated and underdeveloped.

He made the claim yesterday in Makurdi during a virtual presentation as guest lecturer at the 2021 Press Week/Lecture organized by the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Correspondents’ Chapel, FCT Council.

Governor Ortom stated that the country was full of those he described as “lily-livered people” who are masquerading as national and regional leaders.

Also Read: I’ve Not Slept Since The Killing Of Soldiers In Benue, Says Ortom

He also advised President Muhammadu Buhari to eschew favouritism and be for all Nigerians, saying: “We all must ensure justice, fairness and equity in all issues relating to public safety and security for the reputation and the fate of our dear country.”

He said in part: “I have learnt from my experience that Nigeria has critical deficit of sustainable leadership. We seem to have a dearth of bold and courageous leaders, who will clearly identify with what is good and loudly tell the nation.

“We have a lot of lily-livered people who masquerade as national and regional leaders in this country, but are afraid to speak and advise the Federal Government correctly. Many leaders have confided in me that our position on ranching of livestock and Rule of Law to ensure justice, fairness and equity are good, not only for Benue State but for Nigeria as a whole. But they cannot speak publicly to support it.

“Where then are our elder statesmen and women? Where are our political leaders who will speak out loudly instead of whispering in closets on crucial and critical national issues, including an existential challenge such as the herdsmen sack and pogrom of entire villages and communities in Benue State and other parts of the country?”