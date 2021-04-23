Nigeria Needs N1.89trn To Tackle Malaria – Health Minister

Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire has expressed that Nigeria needs over a trillion naira to effectively combat malaria in the country.

He made this known on Friday a news conference in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

During the news conference, he explained that of the total sum, the country required more than N350 billion naira to fight the disease in 2021 alone.

“The implementation of the new strategic plan will cost N1.89 trillion; about N352 billion is required for the year 2021 programme implementation,” he told reporters ahead of the World Malaria Day scheduled to hold on Sunday.

“The theme of this year’s commemoration is Zero Malaria – Draw the Line Against Malaria, and the slogan ‘Stand Up, Take Action’ which is to empower communities in various countries to take ownership of preventing malaria and providing proper care and treatment to those in need, are germane.”

He, however, acknowledged that the Federal Government does not have the adequate amount required to fight the disease this year.

Ehanire attributed this to the prevailing economic circumstances occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic.

He, therefore, called on the private sector, various corporate organisations, and patriotic individuals to support the government to tackle malaria.