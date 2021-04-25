Nigeria’ll Be In Trouble If We Choose Wrongly In 2023 – Dogara

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has expressed with the current security challenge in Nigeria, some parts of the country are fast becoming a hotbed of instability.

The federal lawmaker stated that Nigeria was at war with itself.

He expressed that for the country, which had reached an inflicting point, to be brought back from the precipice, Nigerians must change the way they think and act.

He made this known while speaking at the 10th convocation of Achievers University, Owo, Ondo State, on Saturday.

Dogara explained that the present challenges confronting the country had long been foretold, but that the warnings were flagrantly ignored, hence the current doldrums the country had been plunged into.

He said “The South-West and South-East are fast becoming Nigeria’s new zones of instability. Added to this is the long list of other protracted conflicts, including but not limited to Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East that has left scores of people dead and millions displaced, banditry in the North-West, piracy and organised crime in the South-South, and farmer-herder clashes in much of the rest of the country.

“With an unemployment rate of over 30 per cent, epileptic economic growth, overburdened and overwhelmed security agencies, coupled with weak institutional capacity within the security agencies, extreme inequality-cum-poverty, and citizens’ alienation from the government, you need not look no further for compounding factors.”