Nigeria’ll Overcome Insecurity, Says Obasanjo

Former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo has expressed optimism that Nigeria will overcome its current security challenges.

The former president expressed that there would be light at the end of the tunnel.

He expressed this optimism on Wednesday at the 108th Nigeria Baptist Convention held at the Baptist International Conference Centre, Ogun State.

Obasanjo was joined by Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, and his Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Makinde.

Speaking at the event, Obasanjo stated that he remains an “incurable optimist” about a better Nigeria despite the escalating security challenges.

“When I was coming here, I didn’t intend to make a speech. And you will see that unlike my two brothers (referring to Governors Abiodun and Makinde) I don’t have anything to read.

“If you have brothers like this, do you have anything to fear? So, I told them to make a speech and I have come to concur. So, I concur.

“But having concurred, if I don’t say more than that, you will leave here and say ‘Obasanjo is I concur.’

“Is that good enough? My two brothers talked about the situation we are in (insecurity). You know, I’m an incurable optimist about a number of things, but particularly about Nigeria.

“Epon Agbo wa n fi ni, koni ja (the situation may be threatening, we won’t be consumed.) There will be light at the end of the tunnel.”