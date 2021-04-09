Most Nigerian Graduates Are Not Employable, They Should Go Into Farming: Emmy

A Nigerian man, Emmy, has stated that many Nigerian graduates are unemployable and should go into farming.

Emmy, in his tweet, drew the conclusion after he interviewed two of his colleagues.

He said:

“I interviewed 2 colleagues today and i have concluded that majority of Nigerian Graduates are not employable and should just go into farming. And he was even wearing suit to meet me. Omo.”

The post he made got some reactions from social media users who didn’t seem to agree with him. Read some of the reactions below;

@UdemeOkono – Whoever wrote your final year research should have taken time to explain to you that two isn’t sufficient sample size & isn’t enough to generalize over millions of people in a population.

@Oladev – I’m not even bothered that you made your conclusion on 2 samples but I’m rather concerned if you’re qualified to “interview” anyone. In what capacity did you interview? As a colleague? Friend? Guy man? HR?

@Ada_Ojilibeka – So many things wrong with this take:

You cancelled most Nigerian graduates.

You cancelled farmers.

Plus, what are they supposed to wear for an interview??

Stay updated on Nigerian news from Information Nigeria