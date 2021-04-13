Nigerians knock Rita Edochie over Comedian Ada Jesus illness

Coming after she announced that she has forgiven Ada Jesus for ‘insulting’ her and her “Man of God”, Prophet Odumeje on social media, actress Rita Edochie has prayed evil upon Nigerians.

Nigerians took to her social media page to bash her for condemning the comedian to death and the veteran actress wasn’t having it.

She took to her Instagram page and wrote,

“IF WHAT / HAVOC ADA JESUS DID TO ME AND MY ENTIRE FAMILY IS OK / COOL WITH YOU, MAY IT HAPPEN TO EACH AND EVERY ONE OF YOU THAT SAW THE TRUTH AND DECIDED TO WANG TONGUE ON MY PAGE.

IF I DIDN’T FORGIVE ADA YOU WILL BE TALKING SO LET IT BEFALL YOU AMD YOUR ENTIRE GENERATION IJMN”

The post triggered Nigerians who took to her comment section to blast her. See some reactions below:

Litty Brown wrote:

“See your eyebrow like 2 by 2 wood. Instagram prayer warrior”