Nigeria’s Challenges Are A Sign Of Growth, Says Masari

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari has expressed that the challenges the nation is currently facing are signs of growth.

Masari made the comment on Monday when he received a delegation from the house of representatives on a sympathy visit over the fire incident at Katsina central market and house of assembly.

Masari expressed that some other countries have gone through worse challenges than what Nigeria is facing.

He also added that with determination and perseverance, Nigeria will conquer all odds and become stronger.

Also Read: Expose 400 BDC Operators Funding Boko Haram, Ndume Tells FG

“We believe some of the problems the country is going through, are part of growing up,” Masari said.

“Looking at history from various parts of the world, countries have gone through worst situations and have emerged stronger, more united, more determined and purposeful.

“I do believe, with determination and perseverance, we can conquer all odds, because we have the ability, the capacity, the resources, both human and otherwise, to deal with the current situation.

“And God-willing, we will deal with it squarely for the benefit of our country and Africa as a whole.”

He also called on Nigerians to unite and focus on solving the country’s problems, rather than trading blame.