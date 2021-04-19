Nigeria’s Foreign Policy Must Engage Other Nations – Gbajabiamila

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has stated that Nigeria’s foreign policy in a fast-changing world should seek to engage other nations in finding solutions to new challenges and threats so that collectively, they can address them.

Gbajabiamila stated this in Abuja at a conference on the review of Nigeria’s Foreign Policy, organised by the House Committees on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora on Monday.

He stated that Nigeria must review its foreign policy to protect its national interest in the changing global community.

He said that the review was long overdue adding that many things have changed since the 1960s when Nigeria’s foreign policy first came into play.

Also Read: Governors Wanted FG To Borrow From CBN For March Shortfall, But We Said No: Minister

“Technology has changed the way we conduct business and has created an opportunity for millions across the world.

“It has also made us vulnerable because the technology platforms and tools that have become such important parts of our lives are themselves susceptible to the people who will seek to use them to hurt us.

“Terrorists, criminals and bad actors of all faces now access to tools that would enable them to operate with ease why avoiding detective agencies.

“No country in the world can meet these challenges alone, we need a global response and we need each other,” he said.

Gbajabiamila added: “Our nation’s foreign policy should define our terms of engagement with the rest of the world so that we can each survive together…”