No Attack By Bandits At UNIABUJA, Says Police

Amidst the growing tension of insecurity in the country, the Federal Capital Territory Police Command has come out to debunk rumours on social media alleging an attack by bandits at the University of Abuja (UNIAbuja).

The Command urged Nigerians to disregard the rumours because there is no record of such incident.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Yusuf Mariam.

The statement read, “The FCT Police Command wishes to debunk the viral message in some sections of the social media purporting that the ‘University of Abuja has been attacked by bandits.

“The Command wishes to state categorically *that there is no record of such incident as at 2200hrs of Tuesday 27th April 2021, hence, members of the public are enjoined to disregard the message which is not only mischievous but intended to cause tension amongst residents.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police CP. Bala Ciroma has ordered uninterrupted patrols around schools within the FCT.

“In view of the above, the Command urges residents to remain calm, law-abiding and verify every information they receive to avoid causing panic amongst members of the public

“Therefore, we wish to reaffirm our undeterred resolve towards the protection of lives and property within the Federal Capital Territory.”

In weeks now, there have been constant attacks on educational facilities which have led to the abduction and killing of students.