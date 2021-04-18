No Man Is Responsible For My Success – Mercy Eke

Winner of BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ season, Mercy Eke has declared that no man is responsible for her success.

The reality TV star cum real estate entrepreneur said this in a video uploaded on her YouTube channel.

“In this part of the world, people believe a man is behind the success of a woman, whether she is married or single. I work hard for everything I own today.

When people say a man is behind these things, I find it appalling. However, it does not get to me anymore because what else would one say? It only shows that my success is visible“, she said.

