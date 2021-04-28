No Partnership Will Resolve Nigeria’s Security Situation: UK Minister

The British Minister for Africa, James Duddridge, has described Nigeria’s security situation as massively complex.

He said no partnership would resolve the multiplicity of the country’s problems, whether it is Boko Haram insurgency or a number of other issues.

Duddridge was fielding questions from newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday during his courtesy visit to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama.

“The situation is massively complex and no partnership is going to resolve the multiplicity of problems whether it is Boko Haram or a number of other issues,” Duddridge said.

“In the UK, you have a strong partner across the full gamut of issues. So, it’s not just about intelligence and hard security and military, it’s about societies, it’s about humanitarian support, it’s about education and development partnership.

READ ALSO: Insecurity: Buhari Is Dealing With A Very Difficult Situation — Gbajabiamila

“It is not an end game, we don’t get to a point where we would say ‘this is the end of our relationship with Nigeria’ because we got what we want, we set a higher bar, we’re long -term partners.” he said.