Nollywood Actor, Aki Meets Pastor Adeboye, Strikes A Pose [PHOTO]

Popular Nigerian actor and diminutive personality, Chinedu Ikedieze simply called Aki met renowned gospel preacher and founder of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Rev. Enoch Adeboye at an airport in Nigeria yesterday.

Rev. Adeboye’s son, Leke Adeboye, one of his pastors, who was definitely over the moon after seeing the Nollywood star and shared their encounter with him with his fans and followers on micro-blogging platform, Instagram.

Pastor Leke shared a nice photo of Aki and Pastor Adeboye with his wife all looking excited and he revealed that in sharing photos, he set out to put smiles on the faces of people this was to encourage those who might have felt discouraged and urged fans to share the photos as well.

Sharing the photo, Pastor Leke Adeboye wrote;

”Once in a while, I like dropping pictures that would make someone happy. Let’s see how many will take this and share it over and over.”

Chinedu Ikedieze does not only act as his primary source of revenue as he is also an entrepreneur and serial investor.

Born December 12, 1977, Aki is best known for playing alongside colleagu, Osita Iheme in most of his movies after their breakthrough as duo in the 2002 film ‘Aki na Ukwa’.

In a recent post he made on his Instagram page, Aki shared a nugget about life and he said;

”Life leaves you running fast and slow.

”Sometimes, you win some and lose some. Be guided!”

~Chinedu Ikedieze, MFR

