Not All Northern PDP Governors Worked Against Jonathan, Jonah Jang Replies Aliyu

Former Governor of Plateau, Jonah Jang has refuted the claim that all the northern Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors worked against ex-president Goodluck Jonathan in the 2015 elections.

Recall that former Niger State Governor, Babangida Aliyu claimed that the PDP governors in northern states opposed Jonathan’s bid for a second term because he reneged on their agreement not to seek another tenure.

Reacting to the statement, Jang stated that he was not part of those who worked against Jonathan’s re-election bid.

This was contained in a statement released by Clinton Garuba, spokesman to the former governor, titled, ‘Dr Muazu Babangida Aliyu lied.’

He argued that he had supported Jonathan in 2015 “especially when his opponent was General Buhari.”

“For the avoidance of doubt, despite the perceived shortcomings of President Goodluck Jonathan, Senator Jonah believed that Jonathan was better equipped to rule Nigeria at the time, especially when his opponent was General Buhari,” the statement read.

“Jang did not hide his conviction concerning Buhari’s inabilities to resolve the Nation’s challenges and sensitivities of the issues at the moment. Unfortunately, Buhari won and we are all witnesses to the tales of woes.

“Senator Jang is not one who speaks from both sides of his mouth, rather he speaks and supports only what he believes, little wonder that Plateau was won by President Jonathan in the 2015 general elections, largely due to the hard work of the then governor.

“For emphasis sake, there was no basis for Dr. Jang not to have supported Dr. Jonathan especially when the contest was against General Buhari.”