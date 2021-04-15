Obaseki Knocks Finance Minister For Denying FG Printed N60Bn In March

Godwin Obaseki, Edo State governor has urged the Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, to take urgent steps to end the current monetary rascality, to prevent the economy from degenerating further.

Obaseki stated this while reacting to the denial by Zainab that his claim on FG’s printing of N60bn was untrue.

The governor had last week raised the alarm that the Central Bank Of Nigeria, CBN printed about N60billion to augment allocation shared by states in March.

In a series of tweets on Thursday Obaseki stated that Nigeria as a country, should be treated with all “sense of responsibility and commitment”, adding that ‘time shall judge us all”.

“While we do not want to join issues with the Federal Ministry of Finance, we believe it is our duty to offer useful advice for the benefit of our country.

“The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, should rally Nigerians to stem the obvious fiscal slide facing our country.

“Rather than play the Ostrich, we urge the government to take urgent steps to end the current monetary rascality, so as to prevent the prevailing economic challenge from degenerating further.

“We believe it is imperative to approach the Nigerian project with all sense of responsibility and commitment and not play to the gallery because ultimately, time shall be the judge of us all.”