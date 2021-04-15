Obaseki Replies Finance Minister, Asks FG To End ‘Monetary Rascality’

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has responded to the statement by the Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed, denying that the Federal Government printed N60 billion in March to support allocation to states.

He expressed that the state will not “join issues with the Minister” but urges the FG to end the current monetary rascality.

Obaseki in a series of tweets on Thursday stated that he believes it is statutory to offer useful advice for the benefit of the nation.

He said, “While we do not want to join issues with the Federal Ministry of Finance, we believe it is our duty to offer useful advice for the benefit of our country.

“The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, should rally Nigerians to stem the obvious fiscal slide facing our country.

“Rather than play the Ostrich, we urge the government to take urgent steps to end the current monetary rascality, so as to prevent the prevailing economic challenge from degenerating further.

“We believe it is imperative to approach the Nigerian project with all sense of responsibility and commitment and not play to the gallery because ultimately, time shall be the judge of us all.”