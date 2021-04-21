Obiano: Nine Suspects Arrested Over Attack On Soludo

Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano has announced that nine suspects have been arrested over the attack on Charles Soludo, former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

He made this known while speaking on Wednesday at the Dora Akunyili Women’s Development Centre in Awka, the state capital.

Obiano assured residents that other suspects will be apprehended.

“What happened last month is unfortunate. But let me tell you, we have re-strategised and we are coming out like a smoking gun,” Obiano said.

“We are not going to take prisoners. The nine people that attacked professor Soludo are in our net now. We will go after the others.

“We are not going to take prisoners any longer. A special squad has already been put together, and they are

Recall that in March, some gunmen attacked Soludo while he was at a meeting with youths in Aguata LGA of the state.