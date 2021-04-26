Omokri Queries NBC’s Suspension Of Channels Television

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide has queried the suspension of Channels Television by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

Recall that hours ago, the broadcasting regulatory agency suspended the television station stating that the channel interviewed a leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) that made inciting comments without being cautioned by the TV station.

Also Read: Nigerian Govt Suspends Channels TV; Gives Reason

Reacting to the development, Omokri queried the reason for the suspension, arguing that embattled Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami should have been dropped for his past views supporting terror groups.

He wrote on his Twitter page:

“How can you suspend @ChannelsTV for granting an interview to an IPOB spokesman, yet retain @DrIsaPantami as minister, when he has exposed himself as a spokesman for extremists? General @MBuhari’s bias is so obvious that even Lai Mohammed is getting embarrassed.”