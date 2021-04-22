Omoni Oboli’s husband pens down a heartwarming birthday message to celebrate his wife

Nnamdi Oboli, the husband of Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli, took to social media to pen down a heartwarming birthday message to celebrate his wife.

In a lengthy post on his Instagram page, Omoni’s husband expressed appreciation to God for giving him such a beautiful wife who manages her home and work without strife.

Nnamdi Oboli gushed over his wife as he brags about her being the most quintessential wife.

Nnamdi Oboli captioned the post:

IT’S HERE AGAIN!!!

Happy Birthday to my sweet beautiful wife @omonioboli

There are wives, and there are wives, and my wife is no doubt the quintessential wife

She wears so many hats, and while that may be, she manages to do that without strife

You’re the gift that God gave me that has kept on giving to my life consistently

I loved you then, love you now, love you more forever as the fire of our love grows increasingly

You make me smile, make my heart glad, and give me so many more reasons to be grateful to the Lord

On this day I pray your spring of blessings never run dry as you keep soaring in God

You are the mother your sons couldn’t have asked for, and the wife your husband couldn’t have prayed enough for

So I’m grateful to God for the blessings of giving me beyond what I could ask or think when I knocked on His door

Keep being you, and keep being the blessing to others, showing them what a beautiful soul you are to all without playing games

Have a wonderful birthday this day, and may God’s favor continue to surround you as a shield in Jesus name

