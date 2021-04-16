Ondo Election: Tribunal Fixes April 21 For Judgement

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Akure, the Ondo state capital has fixed next week Wednesday, to deliver judgement on the 2020 gubernatorial election.

The tribunal was petitioned by the Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate, Eyitayo Jegede seeking to upturn the victory of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu at the October 10, 2020 election.

Justice Umar Abubakar, leading a three-member panel announced this through a notice to all parties in the case.

The two parties had in February this year adopted their written addresses following which the tribunal subsequently reserved judgement to a later date “that will be communicated to both parties in the case in this month.

Jegede alleged that he and his deputy, Lucky Ayedatiwa of the APC were not validly nominated.

Meanwhile, the defence counsels had pleaded with the court to dismiss Jegede’s petition on several grounds.

Hence, the tribunal reserved judgement to a date that will be communicated to the parties in the case in April 2021, which it finally fixed for Wednesday, 21st April.