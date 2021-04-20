Ondo Election: Tribunal Strikes Out PDP’s Jegede Case Against Akeredolu

Ondo State Election Petition Tribunal has struck out the petition filed by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the October 2020 governorship election, Eyitayo Jegede, against the victory of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in the election.

Jegede had approached the tribunal seeking the nullification of Akeredolu as the winner of the election.

The verdict by the tribunal was reportedly delivered by a three-man panel led by Justice Umar Abubakar on Tuesday via zoom.

The tribunal dismissed all the grounds of the PDP candidate’s petition for lack of merit.

“The issue raised therein in this petition are settled issue of internal affairs and Management of a political party which this Tribunal has no Jurisdiction,” he ruled.