One Officer, 10 Soldiers Killed By Gunmen In Benue

The Nigerian Army has announced that at least 11 soldiers have been killed by gunmen after troops came under attack while on a routine operational task in Konshisha LGA of Benue state.

Mohammed Yerima, director, army public relations, made this announcememt in a statement issued on Thursday.

Also Read: Poverty, Injustice Responsible For Attacks In Imo, Says

He stated that the soldiers, who were declared missing, were later found dead after a search mission was conducted.

“The troops comprising one officer and ten soldiers were initially declared missing which prompted the deployment of a joint search and rescue team comprising NA troops and personnel of Operation Whirl Stroke,” Yerima said.