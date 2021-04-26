Osinbajo: No Group, Ideology Can Defeat God’s Promise For Nigeria’s Greatness

Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has expressed that no group or ideology can defeat God’s plan’s for Nigeria.

He stated this on Sunday at the ongoing 108th annual convention of the Nigerian Baptist Convention (NBC).

The convention has as its theme: “Moving Forward: Finishing the Race with Joy.”

In a statement by Laolu Akande, his spokesperson, Osinbajo stated that the country’s security challenges are a path to peace and prosperity.

Also Read: Banditry: Zamfara Bans Sale Of Petroleum Products

He added that from God’s promises concerning Nigeria, the country is set to become a haven of economic and scientific excellence.

“There is a promise of God for this nation; that this nation will prosper; that this nation will be the epicentre of the astounding economic and scientific developments of the 21st century; that we will create here in Nigeria an oasis of peace, security, and prosperity such as has never been seen before on this continent and beyond,” the vice-president said.

“This is the promise of God. But today the clouds are overcast. The promise seems impossible, as it was with the children of Israel after leaving Egypt on the way to the promised land. The journey to the promise of God for Nigeria is going through storms and adversity, but the end will be better than the beginning; weeping may endure for the night but joy comes in the morning.

“I am completely convinced that nobody, no group, no ideology, can defeat the promise of God for the greatness of Nigeria. I see it clearly; I know it like my own face.”