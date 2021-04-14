Osita Chidoka: Why 2023 Presidency Slot Should Be Zoned To South-East

Former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka has called on political stakeholders to free themselves from the fear of the past by zoning the 2023 presidency slot to the southeast.

The PDP chieftain stated this on ‘The Morning Show’, an Arise Television programme on Wednesday.

“Nigeria should zone the presidency to the south-east. Nigeria should not let the fears of its past hold it hostage.

“The possibility of unlocking the potential of Nigeria stares us in the face; the possibility of building a nation where no man feels oppressed is just before us. We just need to be bold, courageous and honest about our intention of building a country out of this current realities.

“The presidency of the 2023 election should be zoned to the south-east, and I have no apologies about that, and I believe other parts of Nigeria will reason with us as we progress in this conversation that the time is now.

“For the past 50 years, Nigeria is still dealing with the problems of the past; we need to move away from that, we need to move to a new future, and zoning the presidency to the south-east is the first step in that direction.”