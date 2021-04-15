Only 2 Out Of 50 Actresses Are Genuinely Eating From Their Sweat, Others Are Into Prostitution — Evangelist Edet

A Nigerian preacher and evangelist known as Victor Edet has made some startling revelations about the Nollywood actresses on social media.

Victor Edet cited on his Facebook page that out of 50 actresses in Nollywood, only two of them are making money from genuine means as the rest are all into prostitution.

He advised young ladies living in the country who have dreams of becoming an actress or musician to redirect their plans if they don’t want to end up as prostitutes.

He wrote;

AS a young lady who lives in Nigeria, I will advise you not to dream of becoming an Actress or Musician except you want to end up being a Prostitute.

Forget about the Flashy Cars and Houses they show you Online. Out of 50 Actresses in Nigeria, only 2 are geniuely eating from their sweat, others are into Prostitution.-If you don’t believe me now, you will believe later.

