Pantami: Buhari Has Shown View On Terrorism, Says Ezekwesil

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari over his support for the embattled Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami.

Recall that the Presidency through the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, threw its weight behind Pantami amid calls for his resignation or sacking.

The calls followed revelations allegedly linking Pantami to terrorist organisations – Al-Qaeda and the Taliban.

Reacting to the public support, Ezekwesili stated that the position of the Presidency in regards to the case involving Pantami shows the view of President Buhari on terrorism.

She wrote on her Twitter page:

“In that singular act of siding with his Minister of Communication, @NGRPresident @MBuhari actually conveyed a message on his view of terrorism. Nigerians now know that his views align with that of his Minister. It is now left to Nigerians to convey whether we agree with them.

“I do not agree with @NGRPresident @MBuhari and his Minister of Communication that any citizen can get away with such bloodcurdling rhetorics the latter made through the years. Worse that one who swore an oath to public office said and did the things @NigeriaGov has waved off.

“Yesterday’s action by our President was an anti-climax. He has persisted in badly managing our country’s diversity.

“Nigeria cannot at this stage avoid a genuine conversation about its future. The signs are all too obvious for all to see and act on.”