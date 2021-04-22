Pantami Hasn’t Changed, He Contracted Islamic TV To Cover FG Event – Ozekhome

Human rights lawyer, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), has stated that the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, hasn’t changed from his past ways.

Ozekhome stated that Pantami is unfit to oversee critical digital and telecommunications agencies of government because “his antecedents are quite worrisome.”

Ozekhome made this known in a statement on Thursday titled, ‘Isa Patami: The Leopard And Its Unchanging Spots.’

He expressed that though the communications minister recently renounced his radical pro-Taliban comments, he hasn’t really changed as a “fanatic, fundamentalist and supporter of extremist Islamic sects.”

“Has he really changed? What has changed? Can a leopard ever change its spots? Ozekhome asked.

“In saner climes, Pantami should have resigned immediately without more. Or be sacked forthwith.

“Lifting the veil off his purported transformation or assumed transfiguration is so easy when viewed against the background of his new acts even as Minister.

“Only recently, On March 22, 2021, Pantami’s Ministry hosted a virtual flag-off ceremony for a capacity development programme empowering 600 people with VSAT Installation Skills. Pantami himself was present and he even spoke at the event.

“It was a Virtual Flag-off Capacity Development Programme on VSAT Installation Skills and TVRO Systems for 600 youths by Pantami.

“The ceremony was not covered by AIT, Channels, NTA, TVC, ITV, or even FM Youtube channels. Rather, a very little-known Islamic TV channel called Al-Afrikiy was contracted to relay an event organized by a whole Federal Government of Nigeria.

“It must be borne in mind that Al-Afrikiy is not merely an Islamic-influenced learning TV station, it is also an Islam-only TV channel. It broadcasts strictly religious matters.”

The lawyer also wondered how President Muhammadu Buhari nominated Pantami as minister in 2019 without considering his past pro-Taliban stance.