Pantami: Nigeria Must Not Be Listed Among Terror States, Ezekwesili Warns Buhari

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has faulted the Federal Government’s approach in handling accusations against the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami.

The former Minister took to her Twitter page to warn President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that Nigeria is not listed among states sponsoring terrorism.

Pantami’s past support of global terrorist groups, Al-Qaeda and Taliban have been at the forefront of national discussion in the past few days and has resulted in the calls for his resignation.

Reacting to the situation, she tweeted:

“The @NigeriaGov @NGRPresident @MBuhari may not realize that the world is following the ugly developments on our country’s Minister of Communication and how his government is handling or in fact ignoring to handle it.

“Nigeria must avoid the list of states that sponsor terrorism.”