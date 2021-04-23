Pantami: Presidency’s Statement Confirms Sympathy For Terrorism —PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has faulted the defence of the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, over pro-terrorist comments he made in the past by the presidency.

Recall that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration through the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, threw its weight behind Pantami, thereby disregarding the calls for the Minister’s removal from office.

Reacting to this development, the leading opposition party expressed that the defence of Pantami by the Presidency shows sympathy for terrorism.

This was contained in a statement by issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan on Friday.

PDP said said the regime’s statement which “shows a desperation to provide official cover to a terrorism apologist further confirms public and international apprehensions that the Buhari administration and the All Progressives Congress (APC) are patronising acts of terrorism in our country.

“Nigerians were traumatized that the Presidency could mount a hopeless defence and justification for the actions of the exposed Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, who had already confessed to supporting terrorist groups like Al-Qaeda and Taliban.

“It is instructive to note that this anti-people stance has heightened public anxiety that the Buhari Presidency is a haven for traitors who are providing support to acts of terrorist activities in our nation.

“Our party holds that this has further exposed why the Buhari Presidency has failed to decisively confront terrorism as well as why terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and insurgents are emboldened to ravage our nation and massacre our compatriots.

“It is inexcusable that the Buhari Presidency is showing grave insensitivity to the fact that thousands of Nigerians have been massacred, maimed and horrified, that hundreds of communities have been devastated and that our nation has been under siege because of the actions and public comments by individuals like Isa Pantami.

“Our party notes that if indeed the Buhari Presidency has not found itself entangled, the least it ought to have done in the face of allegations against Pantami was to reassure Nigerians by first relieving Isa Pantami of his office and hand him over to the appropriate agency for deradicalization,” the statement read in part.