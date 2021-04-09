Pasuma Breaks Down In Tears At Daughter’s Wedding (Video)

Veteran Fuji music star, Wasiu Alabi Pasuma has broken down in tears at his daughter’s wedding ceremony on Thursday, April 8th.

A video clip circulating the internet has captured the moment the 53-year-old Fuji musician cum actor nicknamed Oganla of Fuji could not resist the tears from flowing as the music band of K1 De Ultimate played on hailing him and the newly-wed bride, Oyindamola.

Read Also: Fuji Singer, Pasuma Celebrates His First Daughter On Her Birthday

Information Nigeria recalls the veteran Fuji entertainer took to his Instagram page to share the good news of his daughter, Opeyemi joining the US Navy. The ‘Sabaka Night’ crooner enjoined his fans and colleagues to celebrate the feat with him.

Watch the video HERE