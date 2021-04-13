Pay Actors Even If They Are Your Friends – Actor Jigan Babaoja Tells Colleagues

Popular Yoruba actor, Abiola Kazeem, alias Jigan Babaoja has sent a note of warning to his colleagues.

Taking to his social media accounts, the comic actor addresses the practice of not paying actors in the name of friendship.

“This is to my colleagues please if I call you for movie please I want you to charge me and if you also call me I am going to name my price, let’s stop using friendship to kill the business it’s not a must to produce a movie when you can’t pay your cast“, he wrote.

“Oremi Oremi dey kill person oooo (people dey owe house rent“, he added.

See his post below: