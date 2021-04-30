PDP Asks DSS To Invite Akpabio For Questioning Over Alleged Terrorism

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the Department of State Services (DSS) and other security agencies to invite the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio for questioning.

PDP in a statement issued on Friday by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan urged the secret service to compel Akpabio to “name politicians in the All Progressives Congress that are behind the acts of terrorism and banditry ravaging our nation.”

“There is self-professed evidence that Senator Akpabio is privy to certain terrorism-related information which he must be made to share with the DSS as well as other security agencies,” the statement partly read.

The opposition party said its call is based on comments reportedly made by the Minister at the APC national secretariat in Abuja on Thursday that the acts of terrorism in our country were “politically motivated” and that they are handiwork of infiltrators from neigbouring countries.

“It is instructive to state that Senator Akpabio’s revelation provides more insight into the alleged affiliation of APC leaders with terrorist elements, who had reportedly infiltrated our nation after being imported from neighboring countries by the APC, as political mercenaries, to assist it in unleashing violence to rig the 2019 general elections.

“The PDP invites Nigerians to note that the APC and its leaders have failed to account for these mercenaries and have remained silent despite widespread demands by Nigerians asking the APC to return these killers to wherever they brought them,” the statement reads in part.