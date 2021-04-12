PDP Wins Delta Assembly By-election

Nigeria’s electoral body, Independent Electoral Commission, INEC has announced the People’s Democratic Party candidate, Jude Ogbimi, as winner of the Isoko North constituency by-election in Delta state.R

The electoral umpire reported that 11 political parties contested in the state’s House of Assembly by-election that was conducted on Saturday, April 10, following the death of former Majority Leader, Hon. Tim Owhefere.

Professor Christopher Onosemuode, returning officer of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, FUPRE, Delta state, said Gbimi scored 29,421 votes to defeat the candidate of close opposition, Mr Emmanuel Tabuko of APC who came second with 2,543 votes and ADP candidate, Agosu Ogagaoghene, third with 66 votes amongst others.

Read Also:2023: INEC Fixes Date To Resume Registration Of Voters

In his declaration, he said “I hereby declare that Mr Jude Ogbimi of the PDP having scored the highest number of valid votes is hereby declared winner of the Isoko North Constituency by-election”

Prior to this feat achieved by PDP, Sylvester Imomina, APC Publicity Secretary (caretaker) had accused PDP of destroying the holiness of ballots at the poll which triggered a quick response from PD’s Publicity Secretary, Dr Ifeanyi Osuoza who dismissed the allegation.

Dr Osuoza stated that APC lacked seriousness and preparation for any election in the state, thereby describing the accusation as “usual and expected of”.