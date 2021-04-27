Please End Insecurity Now, Yahaya Bello Urges Army

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has urged the Nigerian army to ensure that insecurity soon becomes a thing of the past.

Bello made the appeal during the groundbreaking ceremony of the Nigerian Army Wives Association (NAOWA) wellness centre in Abuja, on Monday.

He urged the Nigerian army to deal decisively with those who have taken up arms against the state.

He commended the armed forces for the “good works” done so far, and urged them to finish up so they can go back to their families.

“There are a lot of conflicts that are going on today and I know that Nigerian armed forces are not weak armed forces. The Nigerian armed forces are strong, capable, and able,” the governor was quoted to have said by NAN.

“Please end this thing now. Help to resolve this problem, and deal decisively with the criminals who take up arms against the state.

“Let our men in uniform be safe and secure, finish the job and return to their wives and children.

“I want to sincerely appreciate the good works that you have started so far, and we will continue to support you and give you all the necessary encouragement.”