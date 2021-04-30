Police Bar ‘Yoruba Nation’ Rally In Ogun

The Ogun Police Command yesterday warned agitators of Oduduwa nation to shelve their planned mass rally scheduled for tomorrow in Abeokuta.

The spokesman of the command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement, said intelligence report had shown that the organizers of the rally were being sponsored by certain individuals outside the state and the country to destabilize Ogun State.

He cited similar rallies held at Isara, Sagamu and Ajuwon where the agitators blocked highways and made free-flow of traffic very difficult for other road users.

He said operatives of the command had exhibited restraint and absolute calm even in the face of extreme provocations by the organizers of the rallies and their cohorts.

He said the command would not perpetually stand by and watch public conducts of some citizens hold others to the ransom and threaten Nigeria’s corporate existence.

He said staging another public rally in any part of Ogun could undermine the relative peace being enjoyed in the entire state.