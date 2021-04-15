Police Seize 125 Live Ammunition From 2 Suspects In Bayelsa

Two suspects, Solomon Ibe, 43 years, and Chris Amuka 23, have been arrested by men of the Anti-kidnapping Unit of Police Command in Bayelsa over illegal possession of 125 rounds of live ammunition..

This was made known on Tuesday in a statement by SP Asinim Butswat, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO).

Butswat said the suspects were nabbed while trying to transport one bag of weed, suspected to be Indian hemp, to the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area.

The PPRO said the suspects were assisting the police in their investigations.