Police Would Have Killed Me If I Wasn’t Mr Macaroni, Says Comedian

Popular Nigerian comedian, Debo Adedayo, alias Mr Macaroni, has recounted his brutal experience in the hands of the Nigerian police.

The actor and brand influencer took to his Twitter page to narrate his ordeal.

The comedian was a principal figure during the #EndSARS protests.

He was arrested on the 13th of February by the Nigerian police for violating COVID-19 guidelines by trying to organize a protest against the reopening of the Lekki Tollgate on the said day.

The actor has now come out to share some details of the events that took place when he was arrested and detained.

Read Also: If You Can’t Pay Upcoming Actors, Please Don’t Disrespect Them – Mr Macaroni Tells Nollywood Filmmakers

Adedayo, in a tweet released on Sunday, April 18, 2021 writes:

“When I was at Adeniji police station, the police officers took turns to beat me up. They were even calling themselves to come and beat ‘Mr Macaroni’

They said in my life when next I hear police, I will run! One said if not that people would ask about me, he would have killed me.”

See his post below: