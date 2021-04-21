Popular Comedienne, Ada Jesus, Is Dead

Popular comedienne Mercy Cynthia Ginikanwa better known as Ada Jesus, has lost the battle against kidney ailment.

She died on Wednesday morning, April21, 2021, in a hospital in Abuja where she was receiving treatments for kidney complications.

Ada Jesus had spent months in the hospital after being diagnosed with kidney disease.

When her health took a turn for the worse, she went to ask for forgiveness from those she had spoken against in the past, including popular pastor Prophet Odumeje and Nollywood actress Rita Edochie.

It has been said that the ailment came after she implied that the prophet and actress Edochie were working together to perform fake miracles.

The 22-year-old comedienne passed away “after suffering from cardiac arrest last night, April 20, 2021,” according to a report from the nation’s capital.

Ada Jesus had recently publicly sought forgiveness from those she offended.