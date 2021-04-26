Prayers Can’t Substitute Good Character – Kanayo O Kanayo

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O Kanayo has advised fans to develop a good character instead of trying to use prayers to make up for their bad behavior.

Taking to his Instagram page, the seasoned thespian dishes the words of advice.

However, the movie star did not dispute the fact that prayers are important.

Read Also: Kanayo O Kanayo Celebrates As He Clocks New Age

In his words:

“There is no amount of spiritual penance that can substitute for character. Sometimes you need character not prayer. Go to church but please be of good character.”

Information Nigeria recalls the actor shared pictures of his children on his Instagram page to celebrate their birthday on the same day.

See his post below: