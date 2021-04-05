Presidency Calls Kukah ‘Ungodly’ As He Says Nigeria Now ‘Massive Killing Field’

The presidency has slammed the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah, describing his recent criticism of the Muhammadu Buhari administration as ungodly.

Kukah had in his Easter Message on Sunday hit at the Buhari-led federal government over the grave security situation in Nigeria.

Reacting to the bishop’s comment, presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, said, “All citizens have their individual ideologies, even their own versions of truth.

“But if you profess to being a man of God, as Father Mathew Hassan Kukah does, ideology should not stand in the way of facts and fairness.

“Father Kukah has said some things that are inexplicable in his Easter message. But, in saying that the Boko Haram terrorism is worse than it was in 2015, he did not speak like a man of God.

“Kukah should go to Borno or Adamawa to ask the citizens there the difference between 2014 and 2021.”

Shehu also faulted the bishop for saying Buhari is not concerned about those displaced because of the security crisis, citing the creation of the ministry of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development as part of the president’s efforts in that regard.

“Some of the comments are no more than a sample of the unrestrained rhetoric Fr. Kukah trades in, which he often does in the guise of a homily,” the presidential spokesman said.

“We urge well-meaning citizens to continue to support the ongoing efforts by the administration to secure the country and move it forward.”