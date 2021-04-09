Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth, has died at the age of 99.

The Duke of Edinburgh, who was married to Queen Elizabeth for 73 years, was said to be the monarch’s rock during her 69-year reign.

He spent his final days at Windsor Castle with his wife after a 28-night stay in hospital having been admitted in mid-February for an infection and a pre-existing heart condition.

Her Majesty announced her husband’s death at midday today, April 9.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Further announcements will made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”