Princess Shyngle denounces her country of origin, Gambia

Controversial actress Princess Shyngle has denounced her country and asked her fellow countrymen to stay away from her.

The 30-year-old actress, who is from The Gambia, took to Instagram to call Gambia the “worst country in history”. She also called the people of Gambia the “worst people “.

She said she never wants to have anything to do with the country and asked Gambians to unfollow her.

“I don’t ever want to associate with anything that has to do with Gambia,” she wrote, adding “I am not Gambian, I have nothing to do with Gambia.”