PSG Beat Bayern On Away Goals To Reach Semi-Final

Paris Saint-Germain knocked holders Bayern Munich out of the Champions League on Tuesday despite a 1-0 loss.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored against his old club as a 1-0 defeat in the second leg at the Parc des Princes could not prevent the French giants from winning a tremendous quarter-final tie on away goals.

Also Read: Sergio Ramos Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Neymar twice hit the woodwork for PSG in the first half and Choupo-Moting then put Bayern in front five minutes before the break.

But the reigning European champions could not get the second goal they needed after losing 3-2 at home in the first leg last week.

PSG now have their revenge following their 1-0 defeat in last season’s final in Lisbon.